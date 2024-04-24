9 amazing things to do in Edmonton this May

Summer is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy all of the things we love about this pre-summer season in Edmonton.

Our favourite attractions are opening up, festival lineups are being announced, and we’re about to see an explosion of colour with leaves and flowers budding all over.

Here are nine of the most incredible things happening in Edmonton this May.

What: These whimsical art displays are returning to downtown Edmonton in late May. It’s a fantastic event that spans two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event where you can enjoy music, performances, and food trucks.

When: May 22 to June 2

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

Cost: Free

What: Come say hi to the bison at Elk Island National Park and enjoy nature as you shop from Indigenous artisans showcasing quality arts, jewelry, and more!

When: May 4 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Astotin Lake, Elk Island National Park — 54401 Range Rd 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it opens for the season on May 18. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.



Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Opens May 18

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts, and dance. UFest is a gathering of people with Ukrainian heritage but also draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.

When: May 24 and 25

Where: Borden Park

Cost: Free

What: The CFL pre-season begins in May, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy the incredible atmosphere at Commonwealth Stadium. The first home pre-season game of the year will see the Elks face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

When: May 25 at 2 pm

Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road

Cost: Tickets start at $19.25; get them here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Opens for the season on May 18

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.

What: A WNBA game is taking place on Canadian soil for just the second time in history at Rogers Place later this month. Check out a pre-season WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks. You won’t want to miss out on this incredible experience!

When: May 4 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $26.30; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter