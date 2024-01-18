9 amazing things to do in Edmonton this weekend: January 19 to 21

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

With warmer temperatures finally heading for Edmonton, this weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all of the fantastic things happening around the city.

From some stellar winter festivals to cheap eats and great music, check out these nine amazing things to do in YEG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinatown Dining Week 2024 (@eatyegchinatown)

What: There are mouth-watering deals to be had all over Chinatown during Edmonton Chinatown Dining Week. Whether you’re looking to dive into some hot pot or want an inflation-friendly takeout option, this week is the perfect chance to take in all this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

When: January 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Chinatown; check here for the menu

Cost: $10 or $20 dining specials available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

What: With the IMAX theatre experience at the Telus World of Science, you’ll get to see a larger-than-life Taylor Swift on Alberta’s largest screen and hear perfectly tuned 12-speaker audio so good, you’ll feel it!

When: January 20 and 21

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $19.89 for regular adult admission; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiseled / Ice On Whyte (@chiseledyeg)

What: Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome seven teams to the Ice District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours. The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place this weekend from January 18 to 20.

When: January 18 to 20, 2024

Where: Ice District

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival (@deepfreeze_fest)

What: Step into Alberta Avenue District for the Deep Freeze enchanted forest and see a mystical creature, vivid blooms, bright-hued mushrooms, and woodland animals— all hand sculpted by our world-renowned ice, balloon, and lantern artists. There will be light installations, ice sculptures, cultural stories, street hockey, the famous annual Deep Freezer races, and other winter artistic panache.

When: January 20 and 21

Where: 118th Avenue and 90th to 95th streets

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this January at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, November 18

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to, including the Downtown Farmers’ Market! Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Wrestling (@lovewrestlingca)

What: Love Pro Wrestling has teamed up with the Edmonton Oil Kings to bring the first-ever independent wrestling event to Rogers Place! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: January 21

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: $23.75; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winspear Centre (@winspearcentre)

What: Spend an evening at the Winspear Centre this weekend and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra as they perform iconic cinema scores by Ennio Morricone.

When: January 20 and 21

Where: Winspear Centre

Cost: Start at $55.50; get tickets here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the Ice District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free