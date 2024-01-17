The Oilers haven't lost since this couple got engaged outside Rogers Place

The Edmonton Oilers and its fanbase may have a lucky couple to thank for the team’s current 11-game winning streak.

The Oilers have been on absolute fire lately, with their 11 straight wins marking a franchise record. While several players have upped their performance to lead to this surge, it may all be coming, thanks to some good luck.

Shortly after the Oilers’ first win of this current streak, a man proposed to his now fiancé outside of Rogers Place. The Oilers not only went on to win their game that same night versus the New York Rangers but also have rifled off 10 more since.

“Got engaged on the ice outside Rogers Place on Dec. 22,” the unidentified man wrote on Reddit. “Haven’t lost since. (she said yes).”

This couple got engaged outside Rogers Place, and the Oilers haven’t lost since 🔥 (via r/bigwilliec) pic.twitter.com/oELow2lS5E — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 17, 2024



Thanks to this current streak, paired with another eight-game winning streak in late November and early December, the Oilers have dug themselves out of the big hole they were in after starting the season 2-9-1. They now own a 24-15-1 record and are not only in the top wild-card spot but are just one point shy of the LA Kings for third in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers’ next opportunity to extend this streak to 12 will come tomorrow night versus the Seattle Kraken, who just recently had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Up next after the Kraken will be a thriller at the Saddledome versus the Calgary Flames, who have also been hot lately with wins in four straight. Oilers fans will be hoping that there is some magic remaining from this proposal in order to keep their win streak intact for the remainder of the week.