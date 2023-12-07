12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: December 8 to 10

Though the year may be winding down, the fun is just beginning! From all kinds of festive activities to the Edmonton Oilers, check out these 12 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

Whatever you choose to do, it’s looking like a fantastic few days to get out and enjoy it!

What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!

When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16

Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this December at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Polar Express will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, December 9

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: $14.95 adult admission

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre is back, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.

What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

When: December 8, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Tickets: Free

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Friday as they face off against the Minnesota Wild!

When: Friday, December 8, at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Get them here

What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Tickets: Get them here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

What: A staple of the holiday season for many, A Christmas Carol is back at the Citadel Theatre. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it’s the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

When: November 25 to December 23

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Tickets: Start at $80.25; get them here

What: There have been a bunch of restaurant openings in the city over the past few weeks, with even more poised to open their doors in December. Check out our roundup of the best new restaurants that have opened recently in Edmonton.