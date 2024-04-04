Events

10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: April 5 to 7

Apr 4 2024, 5:00 pm
10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: April 5 to 7

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful start to spring in Edmonton, with warm temperatures and all sorts of fantastic things to see and do around the city this weekend. Though it may rain, you know what they say about April showers!

From hockey to the farmers market to incredible sights to see, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Friday evening as they take on the Colorado Avalanche!

When: April 5 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $177.38; get tickets here

Bountiful Farmers’ Market

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free

Muttart Conservatory

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission

See a $2.99 movie at Cineplex

things to do this weekend edmonton

JHVE/Shutterstock

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, April 6
Where: Various Cineplex locations

Immersive Disney Animation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here

Art Gallery of Alberta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online

Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free

Filipino Restaurant Month

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Elk Island National Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Dunkley (@alex_photoland)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Hit up the WEM World Waterpark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

