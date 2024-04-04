10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: April 5 to 7

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful start to spring in Edmonton, with warm temperatures and all sorts of fantastic things to see and do around the city this weekend. Though it may rain, you know what they say about April showers!

From hockey to the farmers market to incredible sights to see, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Friday evening as they take on the Colorado Avalanche!

When: April 5 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $177.38; get tickets here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, April 6

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished! When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online