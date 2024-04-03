Edmonton’s stinkiest culinary event is coming back this month.

Garlic Fest, a celebration of all things garlic, is back for April, with tons of fantastic foodie events to enjoy.

Italian restaurant Sorrentino’s has partnered with Qualico for the month-long festival, which is now in its 32nd year.

Over the course of its three-decade span, $5,895,000 has been raised for local charities. This year, money is being raised for Alberta Lung’s Breathing Space facility, a pioneering sanctuary for lung transplant patients and their families.

With dozens of fundraising events taking place throughout the month, here’s what to expect from this year’s Garlic Fest, so be sure to grab your breath mints!

Garlic Fest Wine Dinner Week

Throughout the month of April, diners will be able to enjoy garlic-inspired dishes at Sorrentino’s Cucina + Bar locations, with pairings from CHLOE Wine Collection. Dishes on offer include garlic mushroom soup, scampi crespelle, oven-roasted chicken thighs, black garlic sauce, and garlic mashed potato, to name a few.

When: Events through April

Where: Sorrentino’s locations across Edmonton

Garlic Fest Cooking Classes by Sorrentino’s

If you’re looking to add some dishes to your repertoire, Sorrentino’s will be hosting cooking classes where you can learn to make a whole menu of garlicky goodness, such as roasted artichoke, garlic risotto, and black garlic molasses creme brulee.

When: Events through April

Where: Sorrentino’s locations across Edmonton

Big Garlic Night

Sorrentino’s will be hosting an evening inspired by the 90s movie BIG NIGHT, with performances from local musicians and a balloon pop with tons of prizes available.

When: April 17, 2024

Where: Sorrentino’s locations across Edmonton

Garlic Fest Mini Stomp Fundraiser Dinner

Garlic lovers will also be able to enjoy a five-course meal with wine pairings on April 28, presented by Dennis and Constance Nolin. The menu will include calzone fritto, smoked salmon, and bison short ribs.

When: April 28, 2024

Where: Sorrentino’s Downtown – 10162 100th Street, Edmonton