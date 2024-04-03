Municipalities near Edmonton are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

If you’re looking for a new job this spring, consider expanding your search area, as a number of municipalities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.

Jobs: There are a variety of jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including a leisure attendant, a detachment clerk, a theatre coordinator, and more.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

More: Learn more here.

Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a small, friendly city with a charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement.

Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for 10 positions right now, including a procurement specialist, a permit services coordinator, lifeguards, and more.

Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, and enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.

More: Learn more here.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.

Jobs: It’s hiring for 14 roles in a number of positions, including a strategist, a heavy-duty mechanic, program support workers, and community peace officers.

Perks: Recently named one of Canada’s best employers by Forbes, Strathcona County offers a comprehensive benefits package including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The Town of Stony Plain, located west of Edmonton, is a tight-knit community offering an affordable cost of living while still being close to all city amenities.

Jobs: It is hiring for a variety of positions right now, including a youth mentor, a senior financial analyst, and multiple positions at the town’s golf course.

Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits package, professional development opportunities, employee health and wellness benefits, work-life balance including flextime and alternate work schedules.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.

Jobs: There are currently 14 job openings in the city of St. Albert, including municipal census enumerators, a drama intern, and a deputy chief of planning and logistics.

Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”

More: Learn more here.

Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.

Jobs: It’s hiring for nine positions in various fields, including a safety codes officer and front-of-house supervisor.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a long history of French settlement.

Jobs: Morinville has several job positions available right now, including a tax and utility clerk, a community peace officer, a camp leader, and an information management and legislative services administrator.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

More: Learn more here.