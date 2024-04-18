10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: April 19 to 21

The weekend has nearly arrived here in Edmonton, and now that the sun has melted all of that pesky snow away, it’s shaping up to be a great time to get out and explore everything around the city.

From the Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival to a day at our local national park, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Head to the Edmonton Expo Centre later this week, where the (fully licensed!) Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is taking place! This event features more than 450 of the best international, local, and national artists, with contests, exhibits and tattoos taking place all weekend!

When: April 19 to 21

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

Cost: Tickets start at $32; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 116th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!

When: April 15 to May 1

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Filipino Restaurant in Edmonton (@filistix.dt)

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada this April. Participating restaurants are serving prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bountiful Farmers’ Market – Southside Edmonton (@bountifulfarmersmarketyeg)

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, April 20

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aden Shipton (@ashiptonphotography)



What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here