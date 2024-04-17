The iconic old Army & Navy building on Whyte Avenue is selling for $6.6M

A piece of Canadian retail history and an iconic building on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue is up for grabs, selling for a cool $6.6 million.

The old Army & Navy building, located at 10411 82nd Avenue NW, was recently listed on the market. The iconic spot on the corner of Whyte Avenue and Calgary Trail has sat mostly vacant, save for the occasional art gallery, since Army & Navy permanently shut its doors in early 2020.

Army & Navy was once considered Canada’s original discount department chain and operated in the country for over 100 years. The Whyte Avenue location, which opened in the 1950s, essentially established the retail business district in the area.

We sure miss those deals! This store was such a lifeline for university students and anyone on a tight budget.

“Rare opportunity to purchase a main floor and basement retail building along trendy Whyte Avenue,” the listing reads.

The listing also includes the parking lot behind the Army & Navy building, and there’s pricing for both the building ($4.1 million) and the land ($2.5 million) as they could be sold separately.

“Unique opportunity to purchase a high-exposure building on Whyte Avenue and an income-generating parking lot along 104 Street.”

This is a corner of Whyte Avenue that has been vacant for some time, and we would love to see a little bit of vibrancy return here! We just hope that whoever takes over this iconic building pays tribute to its history.

What kind of shop would you like to see take over this corner? Let us know in the comments.