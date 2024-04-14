Oilers' Perry reveals strange superstition involving garbage cans

There is more than meets the eye when it comes to Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry’s affinity for scoring greasy goals around the opposition’s net.

For years, the 38-year-old has terrorized defenders and goaltenders with his knack for picking up garbage goals and getting in their faces. While Perry has honed those skills through practice over the years, he has also called on the powers of superstition.

Perry appeared on last night’s edition of After Hours where his former Anaheim Ducks teammate Kevin Bieksa revealed that whenever the veteran was going through a slump, he’d take a broken stick, place it in a garbage can in the middle of the dressing room, and then encourage his teammates to throw everything they could into that garbage can.

This was an attempt to manifest a greasy, garbage goal to break the slump.

“The stick in the garbage can, that’s been going on for a long, long time,” Perry told Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk. “I’ve already done it here a few times and guys are looking at me… They were going to take it out of the garbage can cause you don’t put a broken stick in the garbage can, the trainers take it, but I’m like ‘no no no, guy, leave it!'”

That isn’t the only peculiar pre-game superstition that Perry takes part in.

Though it might not be as strange as the garbage can manifestation, the former 50-goal scorer makes sure he spends at least four minutes staring out at the rink by himself before each game.

“Just visualizing and just trying to think of where I need to go on the ice and what I am going to do tonight,” Perry explained. “That’s just my little time that I’ve always done right from junior all the way through my pro career.”

Whether you believe in superstition or not, you have to admit that Perry is doing something right as he has played in over 1300 NHL games and just recently passed the 900-point plateau.

Oilers fans are hoping another Stanley Cup will be added to his resume by the end of this season.