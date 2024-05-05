10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: May 6 to 10

We’ve made it to another week in Edmonton, and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic time for music lovers with plenty of incredible acts taking the stage city-wide.

While we patiently wait for the Oilers’ schedule for round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to drop, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Catch the Scenic Route to Alaska, Edmonton-based indie rockers, this Friday at the Starlite Room!

When: Friday, May 10 at 8 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: $25.16; get them here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: All Elite Wrestling is returning to Edmonton following last year’s massive debut! This will be an unforgettable night of wrestling you won’t find anywhere else!

When: Wednesday, May 8 at 5:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $64.80; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh is coming to Edmonton this week and promises a MASSIVE show. Dosanjh is one of the most-viewed Punjabi artists of all time. “Indian Drake” has recorded 13 studio albums, was the first Punjabi-speaking artist to perform at Coachella, and appeared as a judge for three seasons of India’s reality show Rising Star.

When: Monday, May 6 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Metro Cinema. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 9 to 15

Cost: $95 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: Don’t be “Cold as Ice,” and catch ’80s music icons Foreigner this week as they take the stage at Rogers Place!

When: Friday, May 10 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $96.60; get them here