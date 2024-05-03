Connor McDavid could buy ALL these Edmonton homes with his $11M salary

Edmonton is blessed with having Connor McDavid on the Oilers, and we totally get the multi-million dollar price tag that comes with having him.

With that big price tag comes the opportunity to inhabit some of Edmonton’s most luxurious homes.

We rounded up some mansions around the city that could be bought with that big ole sum of $11 million, according to McDavid’s current contract via CapFriendly.

Living Space: 3,988 square feet

3,988 square feet Unique Features: Five-car garage, large covered enterainment deck, primary bedroom with lavish spa ensuite, gym and theatre. Six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Five-car garage, large covered enterainment deck, primary bedroom with lavish spa ensuite, gym and theatre. Six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Money left: $9,555,000

Living Space: 3,741 square feet

3,741 square feet Unique Features: One-acre treed ravine lot, self-contained guest house with elevator, formal dining room, basement with wine room, media, and games room. Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

One-acre treed ravine lot, self-contained guest house with elevator, formal dining room, basement with wine room, media, and games room. Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Money left: $7,896,000

Living Space: 4,363 square feet

4,363 square feet Unique Features: Oversized triple attached garage, 10′ ceilings, large custom windows, wine room, wet bar, seating area with fireplace, and a designated zone for a gym or pool table. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Oversized triple attached garage, 10′ ceilings, large custom windows, wine room, wet bar, seating area with fireplace, and a designated zone for a gym or pool table. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Money left: $5,546,000

Living Space: 3,363 square feet

3,363 square feet Unique Features: Newly built home with rooftop patio, third-floor loft, wet bar, and oversized three-car garage. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Newly built home with rooftop patio, third-floor loft, wet bar, and oversized three-car garage. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Money left: $3,901,000

Living Space: 4,111 square feet

4,111 square feet Unique Features: Newly built home with rooftop patio, state-of-the-art theatre room, heated floors, and four patios . Four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Newly built home with rooftop patio, state-of-the-art theatre room, heated floors, and four patios Four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Money left: $903,000

McDavid could purchase these five luxe Edmonton homes and still have just short of $1 million in the bank as a nice *little* financial cushion. If you are curious about what McDavid is set to earn next season, it’s still a comfortable $10 million bucks.