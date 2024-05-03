Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane believes you won’t find a better atmosphere in professional sports than Rogers Place in the postseason.

The Oilers forward joined the Pat McAfee Show earlier today to discuss many things Oilers, including their series win over the LA Kings and their ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. He also made it clear that there is nothing better than playing in Edmonton during the playoffs.

“Whatever atmosphere you think you’ve been in that’s incredible and crazy and special, it’s going to get trumped all day long if you come up here to Edmonton and watch a home playoff game.”

Another topic of discussion was the brilliance of McDavid, who has a goal and 12 points through five playoff games thus far.

“I really don’t think there’s that many comparables to him. Not just around the league but probably in the history of the game,” Kane said. “You could throw a guy like Nathan MacKinnon in that group, but there’s nobody that really has that speed and then the quickness with his hands that go together simultaneously… So when you put it all together, you pretty much have a player that I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before. It’s pretty special.”

Thanks to knocking off the Kings in just five games, the Oilers have themselves a bit of a break to rest up before their round-two series, which will come against either the Vancouver Canucks or the Nashville Predators.

A start date for that series is unknown, but it could begin as soon as Tuesday. Should the Canucks come out on top, they will have home-ice advantage, but if the Predators are able to take it, the team will be in Edmonton for the first two games of the series.