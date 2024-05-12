11 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: May 13 to 17

We’ve made it to another week in Edmonton and it’s shaping up to be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and things to do around the city.

From concerts to hiking to round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, check out these 11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week:

What: Catch the Oilers at home for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks. Nothing beats that playoff energy inside Rogers Place!

When: Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $295.75; get them here

What: Catch R&B legend Ashanti this Friday as she takes the stage at the River Cree Resort & Casino!

When: Friday, May 17 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Cost: Start at $110.60; get tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the second round of the NHL playoffs, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 pm, Game 5 TBD

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Metro Cinema. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 9 to 15

Cost: $95 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.