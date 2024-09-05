27 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: September 6 to 8
We’re into the first weekend of September, and we’re loving these warm days and cool evenings in Edmonton.
From the Strathearn Art Walk to concerts and the WWE Friday Night Smackdown, check out these 27 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend:
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
What: WWE Friday Night SmackDown to Edmonton this month for the first time in over a decade! This will be a wild night of crushing slams and high-flying maneuvers that will keep you on the edge of your seat!
When: Friday, September 6 at 5:45 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $51; get tickets here
Purple City Music Festival
What: Purple City Music Festival runs from September 6 to 8 and will feature more than 60 artists on nine stages within a two-block radius in downtown Edmonton. Some genres represented at this year’s festival include punk, psych-rock, post-punk, and shoegaze.
Where: Multiple venues downtown
When: September 6 to 8
Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Cocktails and Jerk Festival
What: This is an incredibly vibrant festival with dancing, live entertainment, cocktails, and all kinds of jerk-style eats. Enjoy Caribbean dishes like jerk poutine, curried goat, Jamaican peanut drops, and mini donuts, to name just a few.
When: September 6 to 7, 2024
Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park — 8331 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $24.57; buy tickets here
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Strathearn Art Walk
What: Taking place on the stunning parkland alongside Strathearn Drive, the Strathearn Art Walk is something we look forward to every September, and it’s totally free to check out! Even if you don’t pick something up, it’s a great day browsing through the local art.
Where: Along Strathearn Drive between 91st Street and 89th Street
When: September 7 and 8
Cost: Free
Cirque Italia Water Circus
What: The Cirque Italia Water Circus is in town and showcases wild acts, including master jugglers, trampoline stunts, and the thrilling Wheel of Death. It’s a high-energy, animal-free extravaganza that’s an absolute must-see!
When: August 29 to September 8
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: Tickets start at $93; get them here
Savour Strathcona
What: Savour Strathcona is an annual celebration of local food and art in Strathcona County, and it’s free to attend. The event features local independent restaurants and food trucks, with sample sizes of their wares available for purchase. The festival will also have an art market and live music.
Where: Strathcona County Community Centre — 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park
When: Sunday, September 8, from 3 to 7 pm
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield this weekend. The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open with a brand-new design for the season!
When: Open until October 27
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here
Edmonton Elks vs. Calgary Stampeders
What: Football season is in full swing, and the Edmonton Elks are heading back to Commonwealth Stadium this weekend for the Labour Day rematch against the Calgary Stampeders. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
When: September 7th at 5 pm
Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here
The Big Bounce Canada
What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume because it’s time to “Jump Around” with the world’s biggest bouncy castle landing in Edmonton this weekend. All ages are invited to leap aboard the inflatable attractions, including enjoying the moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.
When: August 31 to September 8
Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport
Tickets: Starting at $30, can be found here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Bryson Tiller
What: Singer/songwriter Bryson Tiller is in Edmonton this weekend and is set to take the stage at Rogers Place!
When: Saturday, September 7 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $113.20; get tickets here
Edmonton Mural Festival
What: Dive into the Edmonton Mural Festival, where local and international artists transform the city into an open-air gallery! Enjoy a month-long celebration of stunning murals, hands-on art experiences, and community events, including a massive closing party.
When: August 15 to September 15
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Cost: Varies — check here for event details
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a late summer afternoon.
Hit up a patio
What: With the weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this autumn.
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. This weekend, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Edmonton 104th Street Farmers’ Market
What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this summer! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.
When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue
Callingwood Farmers’ Market
What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.
When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 6655 178th Street NW
Galaxyland
What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here
Telus World of Science
What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges. It’s the perfect thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 22, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 22
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here