10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: December 25 to 29

We’re finally into that time of year when the days are a blur, drinks and food are abundant, and we’re counting down the days until 2024. For those looking to shake things up a bit, there’s no shortage of awesome things to do in Edmonton this week.

Break up this weird lull between Christmas and the new year with one of these 10 incredible things to do around YEG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Trombetta (@martypolefit)

What: Cirque du Soliel: Corteo will arrive in town this week, happening at Rogers Place from December 27 to 31. Break up this odd week a bit with a mind-blowing performance!

When: December 27 to 31

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $70.45; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month from 4 to 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Edmonton (@glow_edmonton)

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: Until January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the Ice District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton | Alberta | Yeg (@edmontonforyou)

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Valley Zoo (@edmontonvalleyzoo)

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: Until January 4, 2024

Tickets: $15.95 adult admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Spruce Grove (@cityofsprucegrove)

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date, along with thousands of lights around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilfred’s (@eatwilfreds)

What: If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Wilfreds – 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEG Candy Cane Lane (@yegcandycanelane)

What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

When: Until January 1, 2024

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Tickets: Free