11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: April 22 to 26

Rise and shine, Edmonton! A new week is upon us, and things are sure heating up in the city.

From dinosaurs and the Edmonton Cocktail Festival to the start of the NHL playoffs, check out these 11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week

What: The Edmonton Oilers have the home-ice advantage going into the first round of the NHL playoffs. Cheer them on this week as they battle the Los Angeles Kings!

When: Monday, April 22 at 8 pm and Wednesday, April 24 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $247.80; get them here

What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 116th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!

When: April 15 to May 1

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Edmonton Oilers fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season, and it’s one heck of a party! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Monday, April 22 at 8 pm and Wednesday, April 24 at 8 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: The Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival is a one-day event featuring more than 30 distilleries and over 100 different spirits. Plus, enjoy eats from local restaurants, live music on the mainstage, flair bartending shows, cocktail-making classes, and more.

When: April 27 from 1 to 10 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

Cost: $23-28; get tickets here

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada this April. Participating restaurants are serving prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. This unique film festival will captivate you with its diverse range of Indigenous cultures.

Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library

When: April 26 to 28

Cost: TBA; find ticket info here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 26 to 28

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 7 pm

Cost: Start at $30.12

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online