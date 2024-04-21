11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: April 22 to 26
Rise and shine, Edmonton! A new week is upon us, and things are sure heating up in the city.
From dinosaurs and the Edmonton Cocktail Festival to the start of the NHL playoffs, check out these 11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week
Catch a playoff game
What: The Edmonton Oilers have the home-ice advantage going into the first round of the NHL playoffs. Cheer them on this week as they battle the Los Angeles Kings!
When: Monday, April 22 at 8 pm and Wednesday, April 24 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $247.80; get them here
Edmonton Music Speech & Arts Festival
What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 116th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!
When: April 15 to May 1
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Cost: Free
Oilers watch party in the ICE District
What: Edmonton Oilers fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season, and it’s one heck of a party! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.
When: Monday, April 22 at 8 pm and Wednesday, April 24 at 8 pm
Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free
Immersive Disney Animation
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: Until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival
What: The Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival is a one-day event featuring more than 30 distilleries and over 100 different spirits. Plus, enjoy eats from local restaurants, live music on the mainstage, flair bartending shows, cocktail-making classes, and more.
When: April 27 from 1 to 10 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue
Cost: $23-28; get tickets here
Filipino Restaurant Month
What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada this April. Participating restaurants are serving prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.
When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Dreamspeakers International Film Festival
What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. This unique film festival will captivate you with its diverse range of Indigenous cultures.
Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library
When: April 26 to 28
Cost: TBA; find ticket info here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Jurassic Quest
What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.
When: April 26 to 28
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 7 pm
Cost: Start at $30.12
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online