11 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week: October 30 to November 3

November has finally arrived in Edmonton, and while the days are getting shorter, there’s no shortage of fantastic things to see and do in the city this week.

From a delicious food and wine festival to an evening at Rogers Place, check out 11 fantastic things happening in the city this week:

What: This 18+ event showcases chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants. To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

When: November 3 and 4, 2023

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Cost: Tickets start at $27.28; get tickets here

What: Catch the Oilers in action at home this week as they face off against the Dallas Stars.

When: Thursday, November 2 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $58.56; get them here

What: Ready to be scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton wraps up this week, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand-new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by: Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: September 29 to November 4; The Lights Out event is November 3 to 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: A fantastic place to visit any time of year – Elk Island National Park is every wildlife photographer’s dream destination, thanks to the roaming herds of bison, elk, and more than 250 species of birds that make this national park a cornerstone of wildlife conversation.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

What: Throw on your best costume and take a photo you’ll remember at Sid’s Selfie World! This fantastic photo booth on Whyte Avenue has a variety of Halloween sets available all weekend long.

When: Until November 5

Where: 10336 82nd Avenue

Cost: Starts at $12.75

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Pick up something to eat downtown when you’re finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: $14 general admission

What: Stop by the Telus World of Science this week and immerse yourself in a world of science, learning and wonder!

Where: Telus World of Science

When: Open from 9 am to 5 pm, Sunday to Saturday

Cost: $23.95 adult admission

What: Bring your furry friends dressed up in their best costumes for a photo op with a professional photographer at the Kingsway Pumpkin Arch by Starbucks. Every pup will receive a free, printed 5×7 in addition to a digital version. The photos are free, but guests are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items in support of Edmonton’s Food Bank.

When: October 30 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: 1 Kingsway NW, Edmonton