A popular holiday light event in Edmonton won't be returning this year

Luminaria, one of Edmonton’s most looked-forward-to holiday events, won’t be returning this season at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, opting to pause for the 2023 season.

The event, which takes you through a magical scene of candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider, will “hibernate” this season, according to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden’s website.

Luminaria has been taking place at the Garden for over a decade.

“Making the diﬃcult decision to hibernate 2023’s Luminaria and the Northern Lights Dining Experience events was challenging, but your unwavering support means the world to us,” the University of Alberta Botanic Garden wrote on its website.

“In a year that has taught us the value of adaptability, we’re channelling that energy into crafting an unforgettable experience for Winter 2024 that promises to be even more captivating and immersive than ever before.”

While we’re sad to hear this beautiful light display won’t be back for the winter season, the Botanic Garden still has some things in store this winter, including cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, which will be available later this season for people to enjoy.

You can find more details about what’s happening this winter at the Garden here.

University of Alberta Botanic Garden

Address: 51227 AB-60, Parkland County

