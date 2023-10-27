Radio host pokes fun at sky-high food prices with epic Halloween costume

A radio host in Edmonton has debuted an amazing costume this Halloween, taking aim at sky-high food prices in the process.

Lauren Hunter of SONiC 102.9 dressed up as a massive fridge for Halloween, drawing some serious inspiration from the soaring cost of groceries many Canadians faced over the past year.

Hunter told Daily Hive the costume took her around 50 hours to make and she started to plan it all the way back in August.

“In October, I was working on it almost every single day, day and night,” Hunter added, with the fridge frame being made out of a fridge box.

The grocery items in the fridge (like Natrel Milk containers, Eggo waffles boxes, and Hungry Man TV dinners) were all things she either ate herself and then used the empty containers or were old trash collected from her friends.

Happy #Halloween! This year, I’m a FRIDGE!!! Because despite the cost of groceries in 2023, we all LOVE food!! If you need me, I’ll be “CHILLING” in my costume! 😉#yeg #Halloween2023 #HalloweenCostumes pic.twitter.com/ceDSMWE4zV — Lauren Hunter (@HunterAtHome) October 25, 2023

When it comes to how heavy the costume ended up being, Hunter says she used 15 tubes of Home Depot construction glue to piece all of it together, which “added a lot more weight,” becoming heavier than she had intended.

“I can definitely still walk around in it for a while, just won’t be running any marathons in it,” she added.

The thought process for the costume was the cost of grocery prices, with Hunter wanting to nod to the notion that although the price at the checkout counter at a grocery store might be painful, we all love food at the end of the day.

“I liked the fridge too because I just thought it was kind of fun and a fun silly appliance to dress up as. Not something you see every day,” she added.

The costume’s reveal earlier this week set social media ablaze, garnering high praise with many people appreciating the scary aspect of food prices.

Because of the cost of groceries a fridge might be the scariest costume this year😂 — Shalena (@Shalena2012) October 26, 2023

A truly terrifying costume. Do you know how much it would cost me to stock my fridge that well?! pic.twitter.com/lixT2D9G7T — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧™ (@darren_fm) October 25, 2023

Holy shit you must have $400 worth of groceries in that bad boy! — Brendan Urban (@massgamer911) October 25, 2023

How do your costumes keep getting better!? It’s insane haha — Mark Johnston (@markjohnstonfm) October 26, 2023

Hunter is no stranger to iconic costumes revolving around themes. She even dressed up as the Walterdale Bridge one year, which landed on our list of best Edmonton things to dress up as for Halloween.