10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: May 8 to 12

It’s shaping up to be a fantastic week here in Edmonton.

Whether you’re looking to get in on the playoff action or just want to relax on a sunny patio somewhere, check out our roundup of the 10 best things happening in the city this week.

What: Edmonton will have the home-ice advantage in Games 3 and 4 of their playoff round against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. So cheer on the boys in orange and blue as they battle it out for the Stanley Cup! Also happening right outside Rogers Place is the watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza.

Where: Rogers Place

When: May 8 at 6:30 pm and May 10 at 8 pm

Cost: Start at $318.60; tickets here

What: Besides the outdoor playoff watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza, there is also the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District. A huge main stage, live bands, patio games, drink specials, and bleachers will also be available.

Where: Fan Park (104th Avenue)

When: May 8 at 6:30 pm and May 10 at 8 pm

Cost: Free

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Garneau Theatre. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 4 to 12

Cost: $99 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Expand that palate!

What: Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is coming to Edmonton later this month. The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters. This is an experience you definitely won’t forget!

When: May 6 to 14, 2023

Where: Canadian Brewhouse — 10338 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $45

What: Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

What: This month, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is coming to the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.

When: May 5 to October 9

Where: Telus World of Science

Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)

What: The heavy metal band Disturbed will play Rogers Place one day later than initially planned, thanks to Round 2 of the Oilers and Vegas Knights playoff series. Regardless, this wicked concert will surely leave you “Down With the Sickness.”

When: May 11

Where: Rogers Place

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $61.20; get them here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend the day outdoors.

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.