Disturbed concert at Rogers Place moved due to Oilers vs. Knights game

The heavy metal band Disturbed will be playing Rogers Place one day later than originally planned, thanks to Round 2 of the Oilers and Vegas Knights playoff series.

OEG Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday afternoon that due to the Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule, the concert originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, had been moved to Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Showtime for the concert on Thursday is also set for 7 pm, with doors opening at 6 pm.

All tickets for the original date will be valid for the newly scheduled date, with no action from the ticketholder required.

Game 1 of the West second-round series between the Golden Knights and Oilers will be in Las Vegas on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm, with Game 2 in Vegas set for 5 pm on Saturday.

Games 3 and 4 at home in Edmonton will be on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 pm and Wednesday, May 10 at 8 pm.

The two teams have never met in the postseason before.

Oilers fans looking to cheer on the team while they are away can snag tickets for tomorrow’s road game watch party in Rogers Place right now and are only $5, with net ticket proceeds going to the Edmonton Oilers community foundation to support charities across Oil Country.