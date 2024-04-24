Oilers' Hyman makes fun of disallowed goals in new radio ad

While Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman has become known for his great goal-scoring ability in tight, he has also become notorious for the amount of goals he has called back.

Because he is often in and around the crease, Oilers fans have gotten used to seeing Hyman’s goals get challenged by opposing teams, and often overturned. It’s gotten to the point now where even Hyman himself is poking fun at it.

Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recently paired up to star in a new radio advertisement clip for Legacy Heating and Cooling. Before singing the catchy jingle familiar to many, the two went back and forth on a few funny lines, including Hyman speaking up on disallowed goals.

this is the best radio ad of all time 😭😭😭 i love Hymkins😭❤️ (my favourite duo fr) pic.twitter.com/G0qXJiKKEI — x – alicia ^^^ 😆 (@leashadawg) April 23, 2024

The Oilers are only one game into the playoffs, but so far, so good on the disallowed goals count. Hyman was able to record a hat trick, while the only goal called back was for the LA Kings on a puck that deflected off the glove of Trevor Lewis before beating Stuart Skinner five-hole.

Fans will hope to see similar results from the Oilers’ 7-4 victory in Game 1, as they are back in action tonight for their second game of the opening round. The Oilers are expected to ice the same lineup as they look to take a 2-0 series lead. Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.