11 awesome things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: March 29 to 31

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 28 2024, 4:00 pm
EdmontonMartin/Shutterstock

We finally made it to the Easter long weekend, and it’s shaping up to be a beautiful next few days with all sorts of fantastic events happening around the city.

Not sure what will be open on Good Friday? No worries, we’ve got you covered here.

Check out these 11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend, from farmers’ markets and musicals to The Downtown Defrost.

Downtown Dining Week

 

What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of deals with multi-course $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus from some of the city’s best restaurants.

When: March 20 to 31
Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton
Cost: $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

 

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday as they take on the Anaheim Ducks!

When: March 30 at 2 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $151.04; get them here

The Downtown Defrost

What: Edmonton’s biggest winter party is back, with Downtown Defrost taking over Louise McKinney Park later this month. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor winter experience that signals the end of winter and warmer days ahead, celebrating electronic music and culture!

When: March 29 to 30
Where: Louise McKinney Park — 9999 Grierson Hill NW
Cost: Free

See a $2.99 movie at Cineplex

things to do this weekend edmonton

JHVE/Shutterstock

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this March at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Hop will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, March 30
Where: Various Cineplex locations

The Sound of Music

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical at the Citadel Theatre this month.

When: March 2 to 31
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Varies; get tickets here

Bountiful Farmers’ Market

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free

Hairspray

What: Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is back on tour with a stop in Edmonton this weekend! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

When: March 26 to 31
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue
Cost: Start at $59.25; get tickets here

Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free

Noah Kahan

do this week Edmonton

Live Nation

What: Folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will be in Edmonton later this week for what’s sure to be an evening of beautiful but gut-wrenching music at Rogers Place!

When: March 29 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Sold out

Immersive Disney Animation

 

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here

Check out a new exhibit at the Royal Alberta Museum

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this weekend, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.

The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

