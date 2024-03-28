11 awesome things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: March 29 to 31

We finally made it to the Easter long weekend, and it’s shaping up to be a beautiful next few days with all sorts of fantastic events happening around the city.

Not sure what will be open on Good Friday? No worries, we’ve got you covered here.

Check out these 11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend, from farmers’ markets and musicals to The Downtown Defrost.

What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of deals with multi-course $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus from some of the city’s best restaurants.

When: March 20 to 31

Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton

Cost: $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday as they take on the Anaheim Ducks!

When: March 30 at 2 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $151.04; get them here

What: Edmonton’s biggest winter party is back, with Downtown Defrost taking over Louise McKinney Park later this month. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor winter experience that signals the end of winter and warmer days ahead, celebrating electronic music and culture!

When: March 29 to 30

Where: Louise McKinney Park — 9999 Grierson Hill NW

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this March at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Hop will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, March 30

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical at the Citadel Theatre this month.

When: March 2 to 31

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is back on tour with a stop in Edmonton this weekend! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

When: March 26 to 31

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue

Cost: Start at $59.25; get tickets here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will be in Edmonton later this week for what’s sure to be an evening of beautiful but gut-wrenching music at Rogers Place!

When: March 29 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Sold out