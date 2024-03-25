What's open and closed in Edmonton for Easter long weekend 2024

With the end of the month nearing, the Easter long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton and others will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Most City services will remain open; however, some hourly adjustments will be in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Easter long weekend 2024.

Movie theatres

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s Easter long weekend showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com.

Where:

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP

Cineplex Manning Town Centre

Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton

Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

Edmonton Malls

Edmonton’s largest malls will be open on the long weekend; however, some will operate with reduced hours.

West Edmonton Mall:

10 am to 6 pm on Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

10 am to 9 pm on Saturday, March 30

11 am to 6 pm on Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)

10 am to 9 pm on Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday)

Kingsway Mall:

11 am to 6 pm on Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

10 am to 7 pm on Saturday, March 30

11 am to 6 pm on Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)

10 am to 8 pm on Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday)

Southgate Centre:

11 am to 6 pm on Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

10 am to 7 pm on Saturday, March 30

11 am to 6 pm on Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)

10 am to 9 pm on Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday)

Londonderry Mall:

Noon to 5 pm on Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

9:30 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 30

Noon to 5 pm on Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)

10 am to 8 pm on Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday)

West Edmonton Mall Waterpark

The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Friday, March 29 and from 11 am to 6 pm on Easter Sunday, March 31.

City of Edmonton services

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated centres will reduce operating hours over the long weekend. Check here for specific locations.

Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Easter from 10 am to 4 pm. The Muttart Conservatory be open on Sunday, March 31, from 10 am until 5 pm.

Edmonton Public Library: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday/Monday.

Edmonton transit: LRT services will operate under the Sunday service schedule on Friday, March 29.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31. The impound lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday, March 29 and will be closed Easter Sunday.