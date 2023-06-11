9 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: June 12 to 16

With so many incredible musicians set to hit the stage in Edmonton this week, things are looking pretty busy.

Check out our roundup of the best things to do in the city this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundtrack Music Festival (@soundtrackyeg)

What: This music festival is bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond to Edmonton this summer for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan. This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: June 16 to 17

Tickets: $159.50 for two-day general admission; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Edmonton is one of eight dates for rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie added for his Me Vs Myself tour, and it’s the perfect opportunity to see this rising star. A Boogie wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum artist from the Bronx, New York. The New York Times called him “the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time.”

When: June 14 at 6:30 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Tickets: Start at $110.25 each; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride Edmonton (@pride.edmonton)

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the brand-new Edmonton Drag Festival at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

When: June 1 to 30; check out the events calendar here

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rapid Fire Theatre (@rapidfiretheatre)

What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For 10 days, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue

When: June 15 to 24

Cost: Varies; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Riverhawks (@edmriverhawks)

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.

Where: Re/Max Field

When: Home games every day from June 13 to 18

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Rock the District is a classic rock festival that will feature a ton of legendary acts such as Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Prism, and Helix. It’ll be a fantastic weekend rocking out to hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Spaceship Superstar,” and “You Could Have Been a Lady,” just to name a few.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Tickets: $245 for a three-day festival pass and single-day passes for $86.35. Get them here

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. From Flirty Bird to BeaverTails, this week is a great time to check out some of these brand-new restaurants opening in June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton River Valley (@edmontonrivervalley)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.