10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: July 3 to 7

Jul 2 2023, 4:00 pm
Two massive festivals return this week in Edmonton. We can not wait to head out and check them out, along with other great things to do!

Here are 10 fantastic things to check out in the city this week:

The Common’s Street Car Event

 

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

See an Edmonton Riverhawks game

 

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Get a beer bat, a hot dog, and a pickle on a stick, it’s a total blast!

Where: Re/Max Field
When: July 7 at 7 pm
Cost: Get tickets here

Bike/hike in the River Valley

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.

Grab a flight at a local brewery

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

Grindstone Comedy Festival

 

What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre which brings both national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.

Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues
When: July 5 to 9
Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here

Brick by Brick at Muttart Conservatory

There's some incredible Lego work on display at the Muttart Conservatory (PHOTOS)

Muttart Conservatory/Facebook

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25
Where: Muttart Conservatory
Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

Whyte Avenue Art Walk

Whyte Avenue Art Walk returns with artist attendance back to 2019 levels

@cynthia0729/Instagram │ @ratchet.gold/Instagram

What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.

When: July 7 to 9 from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Old Strathcona

Edmonton International Street Performers Festival

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square
When: July 6 to 17
Tickets: Free admission

Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark

 

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Elk Island National Park

 

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

