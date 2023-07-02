10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: July 3 to 7

Two massive festivals return this week in Edmonton. We can not wait to head out and check them out, along with other great things to do!

Here are 10 fantastic things to check out in the city this week:

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Get a beer bat, a hot dog, and a pickle on a stick, it’s a total blast!

Where: Re/Max Field

When: July 7 at 7 pm

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre which brings both national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.

Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues

When: July 5 to 9

Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.

When: July 7 to 9 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Old Strathcona

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter