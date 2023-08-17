12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 18 to 20

We can feel the summer beginning to wind down here in YEG, but that doesn’t mean the fun is coming to an end!

From Fringe Fest to a wild river raft race, check out these incredible things happening in Edmonton this weekend:

What: Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: August 18

Where: Mona Lisa Pub — 9606 118th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: This massive celebration of theatre is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Enjoy 10 days of theatre, food, and community, all in the heart of Old Strathcona.

Where: Old Strathcona

When: August 17 to 27

Tickets: Find show tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this summer at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir – The Movie will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, August 19

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: The 64th annual Edmonton Sourdough Raft Race is set to take place on Sunday, August 20. This wild event sees DIY rafts of all shapes and sizes race down the North Saskatchewan River while fighting each other with water. It’s a great spectator sport, too!

Where: Terwillegar Park

When: August 20; The day begins with a pancake breakfast at 9 am

Cost: $2 for the breakfast

What: Enjoy performances, lucky draws, shops, food, drinks, and fun activities for kids at the Chinatown Summer Festival. This one-day event is free to attend and showcases the best this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

Where: 97th Street between 105A to 107th Avenue

When: Sunday, August 20 from 11 am to 7:30 pm

Cost: Free

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s the perfect long weekend activity. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of a Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Celebrate Pride in August with the Edmonton Pride Festival! Don’t miss the chance to witness Alberta’s first 2-Spirit Powwow, then step back in time at Y2K @ Churchill, featuring a 90s-themed dance party with the legendary PROZZAK. It’ll be a blast just outside Edmonton City Hall!

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: August 18 to 26

Cost: Varies

What: This one-of-a-kind experience grants you access to the Edmonton Valley Zoo in an 18+ setting. Try some craft brews, enjoy live music, and learn about all of the zoo’s incredible residents with educational talks and demonstrations throughout the evening.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road

When: August 19 from 5 to 11 pm

Cost: Tickets cost $33.96; get them here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: As we head into the final stretch of summer, take advantage of some gorgeous nearby lakes as something free and fun to do. Check out our roundup of some of the best nearby lakes and enjoy those sandy beaches and cool waters.