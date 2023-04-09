9 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: April 10 to 14
It’s back to work now that the Easter holiday weekend is over, but there are a ton of amazing things happening in the city right now to help brighten the week.
From comedy shows to stargazing to some wicked hockey action, check out nine of the best things happening in Edmonton this week
Kevin Hart at Rogers Place
What: Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is making a stop in Edmonton with his award-winning Reality Check tour. Get your tickets ASAP!
Where: Rogers Place
When: April 11 at 8 pm
Cost: Tickets start at $79.05 each
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Hit up a board game cafe
What: We have a ton of awesome board game cafes all over Edmonton. It’s a fantastic way to unwind, grab a coffee, and play some board games with your pals.
Broadway Across Canada presents Pretty Woman: The Musical
What: Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?
When: April 11 to April 16, 2023
Time: Various (8 performances)
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium; 11455 — 87th Avenue, Edmonton
Tickets/Admissions: Ticketmaster.ca
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.
When: Thursdays from 12 to 1 pm or 9 to 10 pm
Where: 11225 Saskatchewan Drive NW
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
Oilers play the Sharks at Rogers Place
What: We can hardly wait for playoff season to begin! Cheer on the Oilers this Saturday as the boys in orange and blue face off against the San Jose Sharks. Get your tickets ASAP!
When: April 13 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: Start at $205.70; tickets can be found here
Filipino Restaurant Month
What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online