We have creeped into mid-September, and why not enjoy the weekend by exploring some events? Here are 11 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: September 17 to 19.

From an intimate picnic at a massive garden to a spooky ghost tour of landmarks in Old Strathcona, check out some of the best events this weekend has to offer in Edmonton.

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park kicks off on September 17, offering the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss.

When: September 17 and 18

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass

What: A music festival is taking over the Edmonton Ski Club this weekend for two nights of special performances. Check out some live music from Scenic Route To Alaska and Josh Sahunta.

When: September 17 to September 18, 2021

Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $40, tickets can be found here

What: It’s Saturday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium. Be a part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks as they try and win their first home game since the start of the season.

When: September 18, 2021

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $38.50 – $86.75; tickets can be found here

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for a mild September day, and while you’re there, check out the sunflowers.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person

What: Experience the enchanting University of Alberta Botanic Gardens at twilight, as you and a friend or significant other dig into a delicious picnic arrangement put together by the folks at Partake. The event has limited bookings each evening, so be sure to book early for the intimate experience of having the massive garden practically to yourself.

When: September 17 to September 19, 2021 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanic Garden, Alberta 60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $125 for two; tickets can be found here

What: Give a musical goodbye to summer with the End of Summer Jam at The Backyard on Friday night. Dogs on leash are welcome, and minors are allowed until 9 pm. Groovy!

When: September 17, 2021

Where: 10004 103A Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $8 to $10; tickets can be found here

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way because they leave our city next Sunday. All good things sadly come to an end.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors. It’s the last weekend for the market, so check it out while it lasts.

When: September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market with an Asian-style bazaar, colourful lanterns, folk music and performances, cultural games and activities. Check out Indigenous and Chinese cultural performances, crafts, calligraphy, multicultural storytelling, moon gazing and a variety of vendors.

When: September 19, 2021

Time: From 1 pm to 7 pm

Where: Downtown Farmers’ Market

Cost: Free

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. It’s a unique thing to do in Edmonton as autumn begins to creep up on us.

When: September 17, 18

Time: Saturday and Sunday, 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Wander through the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience, and a lovely thing to do on a nice autumn weekend.

When: Open year-round

Time: Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online