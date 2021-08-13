Cheers to the weekend! Let’s celebrate the completion of another work week with 12 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 13 to 15.

From a music festival at the Edmonton ski club to a fresh new outdoor comedy festival, there are plenty of events to hit up this fine August weekend.

What: Sunshine and some good football? Such a prime Saturday. Check out the Edmonton Elks taking on the Montreal Allouettes on Saturday evening for what should be a solid game.

When: August 14, 2021

Where: Commonwealth Stadium (11000 Stadium Road, Edmonton)

Cost: $40.50-$101.75, tickets can be found here

What: The Edmonton Ski Club is being transformed into a music festival this week for three nights of special performances. Take in some live music after its absence for way too long due to COVID-19. Go ahead, treat yourself.



When: August 12 to August 14, 2021

Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $35 per day, tickets can be purchased here

What: Get revved up and enjoy every last bit of summer at this vintage motorcycle show at the Edmonton Downtown Farmers’ Market. More than 20 vintage motorcycle makes and models ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s will be there to marvel over.

When: August 15, 2021

Where: Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (10305 97 Street Northwest, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: With big headliner names like David Spade and Chelsea Handler, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is the perfect event for a night out filled with laughs.

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield

When: Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15

Cost: $69 to $129 per person, and can be purchased online

What: Cheer on Edmonton’s professional soccer team as the battle of Alberta continues against Cavalary FC. Will FC Edmonton be able to clinch just its second win against Cavalary FC during Sunday’s meeting? Go see it for yourself and find out.

When: August 15, 2021

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Clarke Stadium (11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15 to $35, tickets can be purchased here

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Rolling into its 40th year, the Edmonton Fringe Festival has a hybrid celebration for Edmontonians. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues will put on more than 50 shows over the 11-day festival, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.



When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021

Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV

Cost: Online is free, tickets for shows can be found here

What: Rock out with Tom Cochrane, Red Rider, Glass Tiger, Prism, Toque and more at the 10th Edmonton Rock Fest. The Edmonton Exhibition Lands are being transformed into a physically distant outdoor concert venue for this special one-night event. It’s a rocking way to spend a weekend in Edmonton during the peak of August.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: 1 pm

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands (7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $59-$69, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest indigenous multi-sport summer games are back at Rundle Park, with athletes competing in a dozen different sports. In addition to the sporting events, an entertainment stage, BBQ & round dance, and a talent show will be on the grounds.

When: August 12 to 19, 2021

Where: Rundle Park, (2909 113 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: It’s one of the biggest days of the year for comic book fans, and six Edmonton stores are taking part in Free Comic Book Day. Go check out all six, and let your imagination run wild.

When: August 14, 2021

Where: Various stores across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too. It’s a perfect event for an August weekend in Edmonton.

When: July 27 until October 16

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online