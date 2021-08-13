12 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 13 to 15
Cheers to the weekend! Let’s celebrate the completion of another work week with 12 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 13 to 15.
From a music festival at the Edmonton ski club to a fresh new outdoor comedy festival, there are plenty of events to hit up this fine August weekend.
Edmonton Elks vs. Montreal Allouetes
What: Sunshine and some good football? Such a prime Saturday. Check out the Edmonton Elks taking on the Montreal Allouettes on Saturday evening for what should be a solid game.
When: August 14, 2021
Where: Commonwealth Stadium (11000 Stadium Road, Edmonton)
Cost: $40.50-$101.75, tickets can be found here
Winter in Summer Music Festival
What: The Edmonton Ski Club is being transformed into a music festival this week for three nights of special performances. Take in some live music after its absence for way too long due to COVID-19. Go ahead, treat yourself.
When: August 12 to August 14, 2021
Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $35 per day, tickets can be purchased here
Vintage Motorcycle Show
What: Get revved up and enjoy every last bit of summer at this vintage motorcycle show at the Edmonton Downtown Farmers’ Market. More than 20 vintage motorcycle makes and models ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s will be there to marvel over.
When: August 15, 2021
Where: Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (10305 97 Street Northwest, Edmonton)
Cost: Free
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
What: With big headliner names like David Spade and Chelsea Handler, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is the perfect event for a night out filled with laughs.
Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield
When: Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15
Cost: $69 to $129 per person, and can be purchased online
FC Edmonton vs Cavalry FC
What: Cheer on Edmonton’s professional soccer team as the battle of Alberta continues against Cavalary FC. Will FC Edmonton be able to clinch just its second win against Cavalary FC during Sunday’s meeting? Go see it for yourself and find out.
When: August 15, 2021
Time: 3 to 7 pm
Where: Clarke Stadium (11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $15 to $35, tickets can be purchased here
Al Fresco on 4th
What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.
When: Now until September 18, 2021
Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton
Cost: Free
Edmonton Fringe Festival
What: Rolling into its 40th year, the Edmonton Fringe Festival has a hybrid celebration for Edmontonians. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues will put on more than 50 shows over the 11-day festival, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.
When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021
Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV
Cost: Online is free, tickets for shows can be found here
Edmonton Rock Fest
What: Rock out with Tom Cochrane, Red Rider, Glass Tiger, Prism, Toque and more at the 10th Edmonton Rock Fest. The Edmonton Exhibition Lands are being transformed into a physically distant outdoor concert venue for this special one-night event. It’s a rocking way to spend a weekend in Edmonton during the peak of August.
When: August 14, 2021
Time: 1 pm
Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands (7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Cost: $59-$69, purchase online
Alberta Indigenous Games
What: Canada’s largest indigenous multi-sport summer games are back at Rundle Park, with athletes competing in a dozen different sports. In addition to the sporting events, an entertainment stage, BBQ & round dance, and a talent show will be on the grounds.
When: August 12 to 19, 2021
Where: Rundle Park, (2909 113 Avenue NW, Edmonton)
Cost: Free
Free Comic Book Day
What: It’s one of the biggest days of the year for comic book fans, and six Edmonton stores are taking part in Free Comic Book Day. Go check out all six, and let your imagination run wild.
When: August 14, 2021
Where: Various stores across Edmonton
Cost: Free
Edmonton Corn Maze
What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too. It’s a perfect event for an August weekend in Edmonton.
When: July 27 until October 16
Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person
Imagine Van Gogh
What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.
When: Now until September 26
Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online