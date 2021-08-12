This geological feature in Alberta looks like a human head

Tucked away in southeastern Alberta is a hidden geological wonder that can only be seen from the air, and actually looks like a human head.

Located near Medicine Hat, this humanoid figure from the sky is impressive considering it was molded and created naturally, with natural erosion somehow making the land look like a human head.

The placement of the road also makes the “Badlands Guardian” appear as if it is wearing AirPods.

Sadly, if you visit the site, you won’t be able to see the human face so we recommend checking it out on Google Earth by searching these coordinates: 50.010611,-110.113422.

It’s an odd, neat natural wonder right here in Alberta.

So open up that Google Earth and have a look for yourself.