These Edmonton stores are taking part in Free Comic Book Day
Aug 11 2021, 8:38 am
It’s one of the biggest days of the year for comic book fans, and these Edmonton stores are taking part in Free Comic Book Day.
Traditionally held in May, Free Comic Book Day was pushed back to August 14 earlier this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
So if you are on the hunt to nab some free reads, these stores are confirmed to be taking part in Free Comic Book Day, according to Free Comic Book Day’s website.
Wonderland Games Edmonton
Address: 10502 – 105 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-425-8481
Address: 15129 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton
Phone: 780-452-9886
West Edmonton Coin & Stamp / Edmonton Comics
Address: 1390 8882-170 Street NW West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton
Phone: 780-444-1156
Waynes Sports Cards
Address: 17020 90 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-483-3177
Warp 2
Address: 12863 97 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-478-7767
Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and has since spread across the globe, including right here in Edmonton.
So head to one of the participating comic book stores and get your hands on a copy.