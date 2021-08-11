It’s one of the biggest days of the year for comic book fans, and these Edmonton stores are taking part in Free Comic Book Day.

Traditionally held in May, Free Comic Book Day was pushed back to August 14 earlier this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

So if you are on the hunt to nab some free reads, these stores are confirmed to be taking part in Free Comic Book Day, according to Free Comic Book Day’s website.

Address: 10502 – 105 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-425-8481

Address: 15129 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton Phone: 780-452-9886

Address: 1390 8882-170 Street NW West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-1156

Waynes Sports Cards Address: 17020 90 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-483-3177

Warp 2 Address: 12863 97 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-478-7767

Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and has since spread across the globe, including right here in Edmonton.

So head to one of the participating comic book stores and get your hands on a copy.