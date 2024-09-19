A monstrous cabaret kicks off Halloween in Edmonton next week

The spooky season is upon us, and a spine-chilling event is helping to kick off the frights in Edmonton next week.

Head to Midway Music Hall for The Sinner’s Cabaret on Saturday, September 28, featuring thrilling entertainment, artisan vendors, a blood rave DJ and more.

It’s never too early to dress up in your finest Halloween looks, so make sure to come in your best eerie styles for the 18+ event.

The event is presented by Kami Van Halst: The Heavy Metal Lady Gaga, who will also perform as part of the stacked lineup.

Her debut single, “My Alice,” featuring acclaimed guitarist Phil X (Bon Jovi) and original track “Pickled Punks,” which was released earlier this year, and The Sinner’s Cabaret is a great chance to hear them live.

Guests will also be treated to a performance by Edmonton’s own House of Hush Burlesque, a Halloween drag show with hauntingly glamourous looks, and a ’90s and ’00s Blood Rave DJ to wrap up the festivities.

You’ll also be able to shop at more than 10 Sinner’s Market vendors offering a variety of handmade items. Then stop by the 360 photo booth to capture all the memories with your paranormal pals!

Tickets are on sale now, and you can save 20% by using code SINNERSVIP.

When: September 28, 2024

Time: Doors at 6 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $18 plus fees, save 20% by using code SINNERSVIP. Purchase online