The increasingly popular family-owned spot The Mash has finally opened its new Edmonton location.

This is the third location for the Edmonton area, with four others in Calgary. The Mash is growing quickly with one also in Airdrie and another in St. Albert.

Integrated with Half Hitch Brewing, this newest location has opened on Edmonton’s iconic Whyte Avenue. Originally announced two years ago, this long-awaited outpost is finally here.

Half Hitch Brewing is a microbrewery owned by the same Heier/Kozloski family. The Mash is literally a mashup of ideas, selling its very own delicious craft beer alongside craft pizzas.

The team here actually uses this mash-up process when making their amazing pizzas as well. Using the spent grain from the brewery, the kitchen is able to recycle it to make their pizza dough from scratch.

It tastes unlike any dough you’ve ever had and is a great way to limit waste.

Always looking for new ways to use this up-cycled grain, they are constantly challenging themselves to find interesting ways to use it. Right now the focus is on the pizza dough, but the hope is to soon create desserts, dog treats, and more.

From classic pepperoni to the famous dill pickle and bacon pizza, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Takeout is an option here, but this new outpost for The Mash will surely be a great place to hang out by yourself or with a group. As if craft beers and pizza in a laid-back atmosphere weren’t enough, there are also board games to bring over to the table.

Check out this new joint and try a new kind of pizza you’ve likely never tried before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

The Mash Craft Beer & Craft Pizza

Address: 10402 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram