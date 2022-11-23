The Spice Grill restaurant was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found more than 10 violations at Spice Grill, located at 8205 108th Street NW in Edmonton, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There is evidence of a mouse infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Mouse droppings are present on food preparation surfaces, counters, and shelving units where food is being stored.”

This closure order from the AHS was issued on November 18, including a verbal order from the day before.

This is the second closure order that the AHS has issued to this restaurant this year, with the other occurring on March 23.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including a “significant amount [of] mouse droppings behind equipment, underneath grills, ovens, and coolers.”

“There are multiple holes located in the walls in the facility, including a hole that was made by mice through the spray foam underneath the hand sink in the kitchen,” read the AHS order.

“Rotten vegetables were observed in the coolers and refrigerators.”

Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, including working with "a licensed Pest Control Company and building owner to implement and maintain an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program within the facility to eliminate the pest infestation."

Popular Japanese street food concept opens exciting new Edmonton location today There are also several repairs, storage, and deep cleaning duties to perform before reopening. The current status of the order on the AHS website is active, which means the order is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed. A facility may be closed and/or require repairs to meet public health requirements.”

Spice Grill

Address: 8205 108th Street NW, Edmonton