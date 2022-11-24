If you’re looking for the best Filipino restaurants in Edmonton, you have your work cut out for you. There are many, from fast-food spots and breakfast joints to hybrid restaurants.

Canada recently had its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month, and people were so excited. It was a chance to try all of these authentic places out, possibly even for the first time.

It was a real chance to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

Edmontonians can hopefully look forward to that month-long event every year, but in the meantime, you need a list to know where to go for food from the Philippines.

Here are some of the best Filipino restaurants in Edmonton to check out.

Filipino-owned (by brothers Jeff and Gil Carlos), this has become one of the most popular breakfast spots in Calgary.

All of the classic breakfast dishes are available here with creative twists, but we suggest going for the Film Breakfast Bowl made with longanisa sausage, eggs, jasmine rice, housemade tomato salsa, and chili soy sauce.

Address: 1641 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

With locations all over the world, this popular chain started in 1945 as the war ended.

Known as “The House That Fried Chicken Built,” Max’s Restaurant is a trusted spot for Filipino cuisine.

Address: 11650 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

The menu is massive here, with trays of food and individual items, such as stir-fried egg noodles, grilled squid, baby back ribs, skewers, rice dishes, and more.

Address: 7451 Roper Road NW, Edmonton

Specializing in Asian foods, Filistix specializes in the cuisine of the Philippines, particularly street food.

Both traditional and modernized Filipino dishes are found on the menu here, from the weekend brunch to the hand-held snacks.

Address: 10621 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 8900 114th Street NW, Edmonton

Manila Grill Express

Drinks, platters, and special feature menus offered here definitely live up to the express name. The food is quick, but always delicious.

Address: 13905 127th Street NW, Edmonton

Tambayan Ni Kabayan serves items like bubble tea, cheese bread, smoothies, savoury baked goods, and much more.

It also has a special style of service.

A robot named Peanut rolls around the restaurant smiling, playing music, and most impressive of all, serves food to the guests at each table.

Address: 11951 82nd Street NW, Edmonton

