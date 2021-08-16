This air show is happening just outside of Edmonton this weekend

A renowned air show takes flight this weekend, as the Alberta International Air Show returns for the first time since 2019.

The event previously went by the Edmonton Air Show, however it is launching with a new name this year to honour the large regional and provincial support of the event.

Civilian and military acts are the same on both days of the show, which runs from August 21 to 22 at the Villeneuve Airport.

The military acts include:

ANG KC-135 aerial refueling demo with TBA fighters in tow

ANG UH-60 Blackhawk

RCAF CF-18 demo team

USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II demo

USN EA-18G Growler electronic warfare demo

USAF UH-1 Huey SAR demo

The civilian acts include:

Yellow Thunder

Local Pilot, Bill Carter

Mrazek Airshows

Kyle Fowler

Food trucks will also be on the grounds, do you can have some tasty dishes while enjoying some impressive flyovers.

Tickets to the show range from $25 to $180, and can be purchased here.

The Alberta International Air Show

When: August 21 to 22, 2021

Address: Villeneuve Airport