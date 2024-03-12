World's biggest bouncy castle coming to Edmonton this summer

Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume, because it’s time to “Jump Around” with the world’s biggest bouncy castle landing in Edmonton later this year, per the event’s website.

All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada when it comes to YEG on August 31, including enjoying the moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

“The Big Bounce Canada is the largest touring inflatable event in the world,” said event organizers online. “We’ve created an action-packed day out suitable for all ages and featuring some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever made.”

Your ticket to The Big Bounce includes a dedicated timeslot in The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle filled with completely customized inflatable attractions.

You’ll also have three hours of unlimited access to The Giant, which stretches 300 metres long; Air Space, filled with spaceships, aliens, and giant planets; and Sport Slam, packed with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes.

The event also took over Surrey, BC, last year, with dates running from mid-August until early September, a similar time frame as when Edmonton’s is set to occur.

When: August 31 to September 8, 2024