Mansion that a former Oiler lived in just saw a MASSIVE $1.7M price drop

Your new home could be a mansion tucked away behind a private gate in the Mill Creek Ravine, previously occupied by an Edmonton Oiler Tyson Barrie, and its brand-new price point may finally get you through the gate.

This home at 9213 97th Street is currently listed on the market for $2,995,000, a staggering $1.7 million less than when it was listed for sale in May 2023.

Besides it being a private space in one of Edmonton’s most beautiful parks, with floor-to-ceiling windows, this place even has an elevator to take you to all four floors, including the rooftop patio and hot tub.

The home is absolutely gorgeous, and former Oilers defenceman Barrie rented it out during his stint in Edmonton, the home’s realtor Michael Pavone confirmed to Daily Hive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Barrie (@tysonbarrie4)

This home, constructed in 2018, features six bedrooms and six bathrooms and boasts more than 4,324 square feet of modern and upscale living space.

“Private surrounded by thick woods, large trees, and just steps to the creek. Live surrounded by nature, offering views and ambience unlike any other home in the city,” reads the listing.

There’s nothing more soothing than being surrounded by forest, and you’ll feel connected to nature constantly with the floor-to-ceiling windows allowing light throughout the space.

The kitchen is equally stunning, with a solid marble island, wood cabinets, and a stunning, massive gas range.

What really sets this house apart is its top level, however. It pretty much feels like your own retreat, with an enormous walk-in closet and an expansive roof deck. It even boasts its own espresso machine and wine cooler, meaning you would never have to leave the bedroom while indulging in a lazy weekend.

The primary suite also features dual walk-in closets, private laundry, and a spa-like ensuite with a solid copper tub.

The copper tub is fabulous, and we can’t imagine how relaxing it would be to soak in it after a long day. Clearly, it’s good enough for NHL players as well.

Heading into the basement, you’re once again greeted by massive windows, a gorgeous mural, and a door leading you straight into the Mill Creek Ravine.

Would you buy this house? Let us know in the comments.