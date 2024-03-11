What will be open and closed when Edmonton city workers go on strike

Edmonton city workers are about to go on strike — here’s what you need to know about potential service disruptions.

One of the City of Edmonton’s largest unions, Civic Service Union 52 (CSU), has provided its official 72-hour notice that its more than 5,000 members will begin labour action at 11 am on Thursday, March 14.

The strike notice follows weeks of negotiations between the City of Edmonton and CSU 52.

“It’s regrettable that it has come to this, but our members have been more than patient and fair, asking for what is reasonable after five years of stagnant wages,” said Lanny Chudyk, President of CSU 52, in a news release.

You might also like: 3 can't-miss food events happening this week in Edmonton

6 St. Patrick's Day parties to check out in Edmonton this weekend

A gorgeous spot in Alberta just got a huge shoutout from Forbes

In a statement to the media, Edmonton City manager Andre Corbould said the City is “disappointed” that CSU 52 did not accept its final offer, which included a 7.25% wage increase over five years, but it is prepared to respond to the labour disruption.

“Contingency plans are in place to minimize service disruptions. The safety and security of Edmontonians must remain our top priority. Effective immediately, these plans and the Emergency Operations Centre are being activated to ensure a coordinated approach to maintaining core services,” he stated.

So, what can Edmontonians expect to see when it comes to service disruptions?

Beginning on Thursday at 11 am, all Edmonton Public Library locations will be closed until further notice.

If CSU 52 proceeds with a full strike, Edmontonians could also see impacts to services such as recreation facilities like the Kinsmen Sports Centre, Terwilliger Community Recreation Centre, and other city recreation centres.

City attractions, 311, the Edmonton Service Centre and building inspections and permits could also see service disruptions.

Core front-line services will continue operating, including:

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

Edmonton Transit Service

Dedicated Accessible Transit Service (DATS)

Construction on capital projects

Snow Clearing

Waste Collection

The City says it will frequently update its service disruptions page to provide the public with the most up-to-date information.