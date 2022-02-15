North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is coming to Edmonton this spring.

Known as Jurassic Quest, the exhibit takes guests through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period, and the Triassic period, giving them a chance to experience what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.

You might also like: A Look Inside: A swanky $5M mansion with breathtaking mountain views (PHOTOS)

Low-cost carrier Swoop adds five new routes from Edmonton to US

11 of the most expensive vacation homes for sale in Alberta

From the very small to the gigantic, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has true-to-life-size dinosaurs, and dozens of them too.

According to the event’s website, no expense has been spared to create this prehistoric world, and Jurassic Quest has collaborated with leading paleontologists to replicate each dinosaur in every detail. Whether its real-life counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathered, or furry, the exhibition takes pride in its accurate creatures.

In this world, dinosaurs roar and move; some even walk around, and the line can sometimes be blurred between visitors watching the dinosaurs and the dinosaurs watching them.

Explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the Triceratots soft play area, and much more.

This exhibition is known to sell out, so grab your tickets today and get ready to be transported back to the time of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Edmonton this spring.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Time: 9 a to 8 pm on Friday/Saturday; 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Tickets: Available online, prices range from $22 to $46