Average rent for one-bedroom in Edmonton is $1,270 cheaper than Canada's most expensive city

Renters in Edmonton are likely to save some cash on rent compared to other cities in Canada, and the numbers are mind boggling.

While we may have a particularly brutal winter, that just makes us appreciate our stunning summers even more, right?

Plus, staying inside during the cold lets us save some money while we aren’t being price gouged by rent costs.

Zumper just released its Canada Rent Report, and Edmonton has remained as the 20th most costly rental city in the country, out of a ranking of 23 cities.

Edmonton has one of the lowest rent prices in the whole country, and we love to see it!

A one-bedroom place will now cost Edmontonians $930 to rent, a slight increase over last month but a more than 1% drop in price compared to 2020.

A two-bedroom bumps you up to $1,230, a 4% increase compared to this time last year.

At the top of the list, Vancouver ranks at #1, with rent for a one-bedroom coming in at a staggering $2,200. Want a two-bed pad? That’ll cost you nearly $3,020.

And an Edmontonian looking to make the move to Vancouver and needing a one-bedroom place would be paying $1,270 more. Sure, the summers are gorgeous in Van, but to pay that much for a ton of rain and cloud cover for the majority of the year? Meh.

Rent prices in the second most expensive city, Toronto, aren’t as sky high as Vancouver, but they’re still wildly higher than Edmonton. A one-bedroom comes in at $1,840 and a two-bedroom lands at $2,370.

