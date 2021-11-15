Low-cost carrier Swoop adds nine non-stop flight destinations from EIA

Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is adding non-stop flights to nine destinations out of Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

Pack your bags to see parts of the country that you’ve always wanted to see, with eight new Canadian destinations to choose from. Swoop’s summer schedule will see non-stop service from Edmonton to Charlottetown, Comox, Halifax, Kelowna, Moncton, Ottawa, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Bases fare for some of the destinations are wildly low-cost, with a price tag of $1.59 for flights from Edmonton to Comox, Regina, Saskatoon, Abbotsford, and Kelowna, excluding taxes and fees.

Swoop will be the first carrier to bring non-stop connectivity from Edmonton International Airport to Charlottetown and Moncton, and the airline’s summer schedule will also see the restoration of service to London, Ontario.

In addition to the Canadian stops, a new service from Edmonton to Palm Springs is starting on December 16. It will operate twice a week.

So there you have it. The vacation of your dreams might not break the bank after all.