Best one-of-a-kind shops in Edmonton for the perfect holiday gifts

Ready to get your shop on this holiday season and find some of the most unique gifts along the way? Look no further: we have carted up the best one-of-a-kind shops in Edmonton.

From items perfect for stocking stuffers to items that will surely wow and surprise when opened under the Christmas tree, be sure to hit up these stores while doing your holiday shopping.

Prints and Paper sells one-of-a-kind prints and designs, including posters, books, cards, and other cool items. They aim to personalize things just for you, from a special Valentine’s Day card to a Christopher Walken pillow. It’s a store for those who are looking for a creative, individualistic item that will have their friends and family asking where the heck you got the item from because it’s so, so neat.

Address: 10725 124 Street Edmonton

Phone: 780-453-2945

The Hideout Distro stresses its commitment to supporting local artists and creatives, and its wealth of neat and unique products is a testament to that. With one-of-a-kind shirt designs to neat hand-crafted crockery, you are bound to find something that will make the perfect holiday gift for some folks on your list.

Address: 12407 108 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-249-8303

Filled with a strong selection of friendly, fun décor items and candy, Be-a-Bella is a go-to when you are on the search for a neat or thoughtful gift this holiday season.

Address: 6510 112 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 587-521-8085

Who doesn’t love lush, gorgeous plants? The Little Plant Shop was established nearly a decade ago and has been providing Edmontonians with exotic plants, locally made wares, and botanically inspired decor. It may be cold outside, but for that plant lover on your list, you’ll find top-notch holiday gifts for them here.

Address: 8116 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Phone: 780-399-7817

It’s the grand daddy of antique stores in Edmonton. The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has two massive floors of antiques you can sift through, fit for all interests. There is furniture, jewelry, sports memorabilia, coins, vintage games, clothes, you name it, it is there. Be prepared to spend at least an hour or two just wandering the aisles and finding that special something to take home and wrap up for under the tree.

Address: 10323 78 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-0398

Bursting with on-trend women’s clothing alongside cute home decor, a visit to the Bamboo Ballroom on Whyte Avenue will have you walking out with the best gifts for your loved ones. Good luck to your siblings or friends, because you’ll surely take the cake this year.

Address: 8206 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-439-1363

If you are looking to give some nice wall art, prints, books, vintage items, or a one-of-a-kind Christmas card, Vivid Print is the place to check out. They even have sections on their website suggesting gifts under $25, $50, and $100. It’s all laid out for you, so check it out online or in-store for some unique holiday gifts.

Address: 10342 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-428-4843

With one of the wackiest names for a store in the entire city, When Pigs Fly has a plethora of unique and one-of-a-kind items to nab for a great stocking stuffer. They only stock a limited number of each item and once they are gone, they are GONE. So if you see something that catches your eye, buy it then or forever hold your peace.

Address: 10470 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-9127