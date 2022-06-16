Swoop just added two new routes from Edmonton to Atlantic Canada

Ultra-low-cost airline Swoop is adding new direct routes out of Edmonton to two of Atlantic Canada’s most popular vacation destinations.

Swoop announced today it will begin its service to Charlottetown, PEI, on June 16 and Moncton, New Brunswick, on June 17.

The two new destinations join existing service to Atlantic Canada that includes Halifax with Swoop and WestJet and St. John’s, Newfoundland, with WestJet.

You might also like: "Can't park there, bud": Vehicle ends up almost vertical under Edmonton bridge (PHOTO)

You can fly roundtrip to Ireland from Edmonton for just $514 right now

Someone posted a photo of Alberta gas prices in 2020 and we are reminiscing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Charlottetown (@discovercharlottetown)

Service to Charlottetown operates:

June 16 to Mid September – twice a week

Mid-September until October 31 – once a week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moncton (@moncton)

Service to Moncton operates:

June 17 to Mid September – twice a week

Mid-September until October 31 – once a week

“There are so many proud Atlantic Canadians who come to Alberta, whether for work, family visits, or vacation, and having these non-stop destinations will help make their travel experience even easier,” said Myron Keehn, vice president of air service, business development, government relations, and ESG, Edmonton International Airport.

“We also know there are many Albertans who want to visit the wonderful east coast and see more of Canada. Thank you Swoop for increasing service to these destinations.”