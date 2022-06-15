You can fly roundtrip to Ireland from Edmonton for just $514 right now

If the pandemic has kept you cooped up at home for more than two years, dreaming about cheap flights to your next international vacation destination, then this deal might be enough to have you pulling out your credit card and declaring “Erin go bragh!”

Right now WestJet is offering flights from Edmonton to Dublin, Ireland, for a mere $514 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the Emerald Isle is $600 more.

Just think of all the Guinness and Irish stew you could buy with your savings.

There are countless reasons to visit Dublin, from the 1,000+ years of history to the serene natural beauty to the endless pubs. Craic (fun) awaits at every turn.

According to the Government of Ireland website, travellers to the country no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative PCR test. The government also does not require COVID-19 testing or quarantine for visitors.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Dublin (DUB). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in September and October.

The lowest price we found was $514 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing October 9, returning October 17

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.