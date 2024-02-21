We all know that Manning Town Centre is the go-to place when it comes to our shopping and outing needs here in North Edmonton. But did you know that Manning also features so many restaurants that serve up some extremely yummy desserts?

Whether you’re looking for a warm fudge brownie, a box of donuts, or a sweet take on poutine, now is the perfect opportunity to head over to the North Side with your friends and family to explore everything on offer.

In the market for some Manning Town Centre desserts? Here are just a few sweet treats you can indulge in.

Maverick’s Donut Company is the premiere spot for some doughy delights.

Whether you’re diving into classic flavours like glazed cherry cake or powdered sugar or signature hits like chocolate mint or pecan pie; your sweet tooth will be more than satisfied through the rotating menu of daily flavours.

Don’t forget to check out their tiny fried donut creations (aka Mini Mavs) or their fritters for a classic dessert! Feeling extra sweet? Why not grab a box of Maverick donuts and share them with your friends and family — also perfect for that meeting you’re just a little late to.

The dessert menu at Manning Centre’s Canadian Brewhouse is a unique collection of sweets. We recommend the delicious Caramel Chocolate Dessert Poutine (yes, sweet poutine) that features donut French fries with cinnamon sugar, homemade caramel sauce, and ice cream — topped off with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

For something on the lighter side, why not try out the scrumptious Honey Bumble Cake (a honey layer cake with whipped cream and caramel) or the Ker”fluff” le Cotton Candy for a tasty carnival treat?

The D Spot is where anything scrumptious and sweet is king. With an extensive menu that features over 50 items, there is truly something for everyone here. We’re talking milkshakes, funnel cakes, cake slices, ice cream cones, waffles, crepes and more — all with multiple flavours that can be customized.

The all-time crowd pleaser might just be the D Spot’s fluffy waffles that you can pile high with toppings like Skittles, bananas, marshmallows, and even chocolate bars. Don’t forget their sauces like chocolate, peanut butter, or even a good ole’ fashioned maple syrup drizzle.

For some more classic desserts, why not head over to Browns Social House and treat yourself to something epic?

You can’t go wrong with Browns’ housemade Super Fudge Brownie. It’s a yummy combination of a fluffy brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, candied walnuts and shaved chocolate, that comes together for one perfect bite.

Pizza and dessert is one of life’s perfect matches and, at Manning Centre’s Boston Pizza, it is your duty to honour such a glorious pairing. Save room for dessert because we promise you won’t want to miss out.

Whether you treat yourself to a classic NY Cheesecake slice or the Chocolate Explosion — a creamy mousse with decadent toppings like pecans and almonds on a chocolate crust — your tastebuds will be thanking you.

No matter what your reason is for visiting Manning Town Centre, trust that you’ll be in good hands when it comes to chowing down on something sweet and delightful. Head over to Manning Town Centre to treat you and your family to some very unique desserts.