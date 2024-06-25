27 wicked events to check out in Edmonton this July

July has finally arrived in Edmonton, and boy, are we excited.

Even though we’re still reeling from the Oilers’ Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final, there are plenty of amazing things to do in town that will provide the perfect distraction from it all.

From baseball and basketball to countless festivals and a monster truck jam, on top of all our favourite summer activities, check out these 27 things happening in Edmonton this July.

What: Every Tuesday at 7 pm, Creekside Eats at the Snow Valley Ski Club will host free concerts with music, art and poetry. Listen to artists from EPL’s Capital City Records, Art and Capital City Press on an outdoor patio at the bottom of the ski hill,

When: Every Tuesday at 7 pm until August 27

Where: Creekside Eats — 13204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: Free, but donations to the Edmonton Food Bank are appreciated!

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.

When: Home games every day from July 9 to 14, and July 30 and 31

Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue NW

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Monster trucks will always be cool, no matter how old or young we are. That’s why we’re pumped for the return of Monster Jam to Edmonton this summer. Cheer on the world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound trucks as they tear up the dirt for the event championship.

When: July 13 and 14

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $44; get them here

What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.

Where: Whyte Avenue

When: July 12 to 14

Cost: Free

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, KDays, will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 19 to 28. It’s always a great time!

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: July 19 to 28, 2024

Tickets: $15 general admission; get them here

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this month. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: Home games throughout July; find the schedule here

Cost: Start at $20; get them here

What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre, which brings both national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.

Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues

When: July 3 to 7

Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here

What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: The Rocky Mountain Nationals are back in 2024, and they’re bigger and better than ever before! Get ready to witness the best of Canada’s drag racing scene with 8 Nitro Funny Cars, 6 Nitro Altered, 10+Pro Mods, Alcohol & Top Dragsters, 6 Alcohol Funny Cars, Pro Fuel Bikes, and Jet Cars all in one place.

When: July 12 to 14

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport

Cost: Tickets start at $14; get them here

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you might see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 5 to 14

Tickets: Free admission

What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

When: Various dates in July

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: The 2024 edition of Hoop City 3×3 will feature once again the FIBA 3×3 World Tour, FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series, and the Hoop City 3×3 Tournament, making it the largest celebration of 3×3 basketball in Canada.

When: July 5 to 7

Where: Fan Park @ ICE District

Cost: Starts at $12.90; find tickets here

What: One of the most popular food-focused days of the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, live entertainment, activities and more. Best of all, it’s free to check out!

When: Saturday, July 6, from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Queen Mary Park — 10844 117th Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Head to Victoria Park for a day filled with good vibes, great music, and awesome people! Get ready to groove to the rhythm of reggae music and enjoy delicious food and drinks from local vendors.

When: July 20 to 21

Where: Victoria Park — 12030 River Valley Road NW

Cost: Free

What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 18 to 28, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

When: July 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Churchill Square

Tickets: Get food tickets here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place now until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: May 31 to September 7

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $35; get them here

What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park from July 12 to 14, is bringing Kevin Hart and Bert Kreischer to the open-air stage.

Where: Kinsmen Park

When: July 12 to 14

Tickets: Start at $79; get them here

What: Blast off for the Science Centre’s 40th Anniversary on July 1 with Galaxy Fest, a throwback to the 1985 celebrations that were out of this world! Enjoy galactic cupcakes, mind-blowing science experiments, space-themed activities, and the Science Centre’s largest rocket launch to date!

When: July 1 from 9 am to close

Where: TELUS World of Science – 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

