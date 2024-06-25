27 wicked events to check out in Edmonton this July
July has finally arrived in Edmonton, and boy, are we excited.
Even though we’re still reeling from the Oilers’ Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final, there are plenty of amazing things to do in town that will provide the perfect distraction from it all.
From baseball and basketball to countless festivals and a monster truck jam, on top of all our favourite summer activities, check out these 27 things happening in Edmonton this July.
Sounds From the Valley: Music and Poetry
What: Every Tuesday at 7 pm, Creekside Eats at the Snow Valley Ski Club will host free concerts with music, art and poetry. Listen to artists from EPL’s Capital City Records, Art and Capital City Press on an outdoor patio at the bottom of the ski hill,
When: Every Tuesday at 7 pm until August 27
Where: Creekside Eats — 13204 Rainbow Valley Road
Cost: Free, but donations to the Edmonton Food Bank are appreciated!
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.
When: Home games every day from July 9 to 14, and July 30 and 31
Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue NW
Cost: Get tickets here
Monster Jam 2024
What: Monster trucks will always be cool, no matter how old or young we are. That’s why we’re pumped for the return of Monster Jam to Edmonton this summer. Cheer on the world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound trucks as they tear up the dirt for the event championship.
When: July 13 and 14
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $44; get them here
Whyte Avenue Art Walk
What: Each year, more than 400 artists line the streets of Whyte Avenue to showcase their work during the second weekend of July. Not only is it a fantastic way to discover new local artists, but the neighbourhood totally comes alive during this festival, and we love to see it.
Where: Whyte Avenue
When: July 12 to 14
Cost: Free
Edmonton Riverboat
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
KDays
What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, KDays, will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 19 to 28. It’s always a great time!
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
When: July 19 to 28, 2024
Tickets: $15 general admission; get them here
Catch an Edmonton Stingers game
What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this month. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
When: Home games throughout July; find the schedule here
Cost: Start at $20; get them here
Grindstone Comedy Festival
What: The Grindstone Comedy Festival is an annual independent stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy festival hosted at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre, which brings both national performers and rising local talent together under the Edmonton spotlight.
Where: The Grindstone Theatre & Bistro (10019 81st Avenue) and various other venues
When: July 3 to 7
Tickets: Varies per show; get tickets here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
The Rocky Mountain Nationals
What: The Rocky Mountain Nationals are back in 2024, and they’re bigger and better than ever before! Get ready to witness the best of Canada’s drag racing scene with 8 Nitro Funny Cars, 6 Nitro Altered, 10+Pro Mods, Alcohol & Top Dragsters, 6 Alcohol Funny Cars, Pro Fuel Bikes, and Jet Cars all in one place.
When: July 12 to 14
Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport
Cost: Tickets start at $14; get them here
Edmonton International Street Performers Festival
What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you might see!
Where: Churchill Square
When: July 5 to 14
Tickets: Free admission
See an Edmonton Elks game
What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!
When: Various dates in July
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: Get tickets here
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: Last Thursday of the month
Hoop City 3×3
What: The 2024 edition of Hoop City 3×3 will feature once again the FIBA 3×3 World Tour, FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series, and the Hoop City 3×3 Tournament, making it the largest celebration of 3×3 basketball in Canada.
When: July 5 to 7
Where: Fan Park @ ICE District
Cost: Starts at $12.90; find tickets here
Edmonton Jerk Festival
What: One of the most popular food-focused days of the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, live entertainment, activities and more. Best of all, it’s free to check out!
When: Saturday, July 6, from 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: Queen Mary Park — 10844 117th Street NW
Cost: Free
Edmonton Reggae Fest
What: Head to Victoria Park for a day filled with good vibes, great music, and awesome people! Get ready to groove to the rhythm of reggae music and enjoy delicious food and drinks from local vendors.
When: July 20 to 21
Where: Victoria Park — 12030 River Valley Road NW
Cost: Free
Taste of Edmonton
What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 18 to 28, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.
Where: July 18 to 28, 2024
When: Churchill Square
Tickets: Get food tickets here
Where Dark Things Dwell
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place now until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
When: May 31 to September 7
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $35; get them here
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park from July 12 to 14, is bringing Kevin Hart and Bert Kreischer to the open-air stage.
Where: Kinsmen Park
When: July 12 to 14
Tickets: Start at $79; get them here
TELUS World of Science’s 40th Birthday
What: Blast off for the Science Centre’s 40th Anniversary on July 1 with Galaxy Fest, a throwback to the 1985 celebrations that were out of this world! Enjoy galactic cupcakes, mind-blowing science experiments, space-themed activities, and the Science Centre’s largest rocket launch to date!
When: July 1 from 9 am to close
Where: TELUS World of Science – 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s always a prime thing to do.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here