Oilers goalie Skinner unveils fresh new mask at training camp

Stuart Skinner isn’t going to be upstaged by newcomer Jack Campbell.

Not in the mask game, at least.

The 23-year-old goaltender, who will likely start the season as Campbell’s understudy with the Edmonton Oilers, debuted a fresh, new paint job at training camp Thursday. The mask features the Oil Gear logo Edmonton is expected to introduce as their Reverse Retro set this season.

Skinner got a new mask & we think it's Stu-pendous. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4DZ1zg85rW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 23, 2022

Campbell, who signed a five-year, $25 million deal to be the team’s starter, debuted his new mask last week.

Skinner posted a 6-6-0 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 13 appearances behind Oilers goalies Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen last season. He added a 22-7-5 mark with a 2.21 goals-against and .920 save percentage with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL.

Not only will Skinner compete with Campbell for playing time, but he’ll also try to fend off Calvin Pickard. The Oilers signed Pickard to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual NHL value of $762,500 in July.